Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 352,704 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the previous session’s volume of 592,493 shares.The stock last traded at $14.82 and had previously closed at $14.88.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from $14.50 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. TheStreet raised Goldman Sachs BDC from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Goldman Sachs BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 9th.

Goldman Sachs BDC Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.20 and its 200 day moving average is $14.82.

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.02). Goldman Sachs BDC had a net margin of 43.06% and a return on equity of 15.05%. The business had revenue of $115.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.09 million. As a group, analysts predict that Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Goldman Sachs BDC Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.02%. Goldman Sachs BDC’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Goldman Sachs BDC

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSBD. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC during the first quarter worth approximately $209,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs BDC during the 1st quarter worth $245,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Goldman Sachs BDC by 139.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 676,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,266,000 after purchasing an additional 393,739 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 203.2% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 39,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $819,000 after buying an additional 26,293 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 63.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 36,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $721,000 after buying an additional 14,311 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.72% of the company’s stock.

Goldman Sachs BDC Company Profile

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

Featured Stories

