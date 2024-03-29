Good Life Advisors LLC Has $470,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Good Life Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 12.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,609 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 294 shares during the quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $29,000. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 252.8% during the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 107.0% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

VBR stock opened at $191.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $28.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $181.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $170.82. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $148.75 and a 52 week high of $192.44.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.