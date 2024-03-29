Harvey Norman Holdings Limited (ASX:HVN) Declares $0.10 Interim Dividend

Harvey Norman Holdings Limited (ASX:HVN – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, March 28th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st.
Harvey Norman Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.40, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.33.
Insider Activity
In other Harvey Norman news, insider Kay Page 183,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. Corporate insiders own 58.95% of the company’s stock.
About Harvey Norman
Harvey Norman Holdings Limited engages in the integrated retail, franchise, property, and digital system businesses. It franchises and sells products in various categories, including electrical goods, furniture, computerized communications, bedding and Manchester, kitchen and small appliances, bathroom and tiles, and carpets and floorings.
