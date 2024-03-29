Hemnet Group AB (publ) (HMNTY) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 26th

Hemnet Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HMNTY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 27th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.1161 per share on Friday, May 17th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 26th.
Hemnet Group AB (publ) Trading Down 1.2 %
Hemnet Group AB (publ) stock opened at $30.72 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.19 and a 200-day moving average of $23.59. Hemnet Group AB has a twelve month low of $15.28 and a twelve month high of $33.55.
Hemnet Group AB (publ) Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Hemnet Group AB (publ)
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- 3 Value Stocks Too Small For Buffett’s Portfolio
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- Foot Locker Builds Up Another Head of Steam; Gains Imminent
- What is a buyback in stocks? A comprehensive guide for investors
- Disney Stock Catches 3 Upgrades In a Single Week
Receive News & Ratings for Hemnet Group AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hemnet Group AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.