Hemnet Group AB (publ) (HMNTY) to Issue Dividend of $0.12 on May 17th

Hemnet Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HMNTY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 27th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.1161 per share on Friday, May 17th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 26th.
Hemnet Group AB (publ) Trading Down 1.2 %
HMNTY opened at $30.72 on Friday. Hemnet Group AB has a twelve month low of $15.28 and a twelve month high of $33.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.19 and a 200-day moving average of $23.59.
About Hemnet Group AB (publ)
