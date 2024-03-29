International Public Partnerships Limited (LON:INPP) Declares Dividend Increase – GBX 4.07 Per Share

International Public Partnerships Limited (LON:INPP – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.07 ($0.05) per share on Thursday, June 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. This is an increase from International Public Partnerships’s previous dividend of $4.06. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
International Public Partnerships Price Performance
Shares of International Public Partnerships stock opened at GBX 124 ($1.57) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,480.00 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 126.12 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 127.40. International Public Partnerships has a 52-week low of GBX 114.60 ($1.45) and a 52-week high of GBX 149.96 ($1.90). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 24.20 and a current ratio of 10.13.
About International Public Partnerships
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than International Public Partnerships
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- 3 Value Stocks Too Small For Buffett’s Portfolio
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- Foot Locker Builds Up Another Head of Steam; Gains Imminent
- Dividend King Proctor & Gamble Is A Buy On Post-Earnings Weakness
- Disney Stock Catches 3 Upgrades In a Single Week
Receive News & Ratings for International Public Partnerships Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Public Partnerships and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.