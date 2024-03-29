Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB) Sees Large Volume Increase

Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 762,158 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 21% from the previous session’s volume of 961,926 shares.The stock last traded at $52.56 and had previously closed at $51.96.

Invesco KBW Bank ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.47.

Invesco KBW Bank ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a dividend of $0.4265 per share. This represents a $1.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco KBW Bank ETF

About Invesco KBW Bank ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KBWB. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 105.3% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,593,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,368,000 after acquiring an additional 392,919 shares during the last quarter. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA acquired a new position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $643,000. Finally, Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. bought a new position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $404,000.

The Invesco KBW Bank ETF (KBWB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the KBW Nasdaq Bank index, a modified market-cap-weighted index of US banking firms. KBWB was launched on Nov 1, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

