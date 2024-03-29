Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB) Sees Large Volume Increase

Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 762,158 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 21% from the previous session’s volume of 961,926 shares.The stock last traded at $52.56 and had previously closed at $51.96.
Invesco KBW Bank ETF Price Performance
The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.47.
Invesco KBW Bank ETF Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a dividend of $0.4265 per share. This represents a $1.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco KBW Bank ETF
About Invesco KBW Bank ETF
The Invesco KBW Bank ETF (KBWB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the KBW Nasdaq Bank index, a modified market-cap-weighted index of US banking firms. KBWB was launched on Nov 1, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco KBW Bank ETF
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- 3 Value Stocks Too Small For Buffett’s Portfolio
- How to invest in blue chip stocks
- Foot Locker Builds Up Another Head of Steam; Gains Imminent
- What is Put Option Volume?
- Disney Stock Catches 3 Upgrades In a Single Week
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco KBW Bank ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco KBW Bank ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.