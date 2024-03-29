Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) Shares Purchased by Ballast Inc.

Ballast Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 178,693 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,819 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF accounts for 3.9% of Ballast Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Ballast Inc. owned about 0.12% of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF worth $11,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 13,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 3,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Cox Capital Mgt LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 6,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC now owns 67,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,981,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF stock opened at $65.87 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 52 week low of $57.17 and a 52 week high of $65.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $63.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.81.

About Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.