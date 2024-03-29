iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,300 shares, a drop of 78.2% from the February 29th total of 74,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 89,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,888,980,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF during the second quarter valued at about $65,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 392.4% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 38.7% in the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 2,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares in the last quarter.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:USXF opened at $45.15 on Friday. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF has a twelve month low of $32.14 and a twelve month high of $45.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.15 and a 200-day moving average of $39.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $943.64 million, a P/E ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 1.03.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a $0.1057 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%.

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (USXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities screened for positive environmental, social and governance rating while also screening for involvement in controversial activities.

