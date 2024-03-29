Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (JSML) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 28th

Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSML – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 27th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a dividend of 0.0531 per share on Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th.

Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JSML opened at $60.48 on Friday. Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF has a 52-week low of $46.92 and a 52-week high of $60.88. The firm has a market cap of $207.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.38 and its 200-day moving average is $54.84.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 275.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 5.2% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 43,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,489,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 55.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 8,172 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 18.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 314,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,050,000 after purchasing an additional 47,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 6.0% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 66,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,123,000 after purchasing an additional 3,786 shares in the last quarter.

Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF Company Profile

The Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (JSML) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Janus Small Cap Growth Alpha index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US small cap stocks selected by fundamental measures of growth, profitability and capital efficiency. Weighting relies on the actively-managed Janus Venture Fund.

