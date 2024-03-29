Jerome Booth Acquires 1,739 Shares of Ashoka India Equity Investment (LON:AIE) Stock

Ashoka India Equity Investment (LON:AIE – Get Free Report) insider Jerome Booth bought 1,739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 253 ($3.20) per share, with a total value of £4,399.67 ($5,560.05).

Shares of AIE opened at GBX 255 ($3.22) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £302.23 million, a PE ratio of -1,961.54 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 250.28 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 239.62. Ashoka India Equity Investment has a 52-week low of GBX 172 ($2.17) and a 52-week high of GBX 261 ($3.30).

Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust PLC is headquartered in London, United Kingdom.

