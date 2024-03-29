John Wiley & Sons, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.35 (NYSE:WLYB)

John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLYB – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.35 per share on Thursday, April 25th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 8th.

John Wiley & Sons has a payout ratio of 41.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

John Wiley & Sons Price Performance

WLYB stock opened at $37.95 on Friday. John Wiley & Sons has a 52 week low of $28.35 and a 52 week high of $40.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.68 and a 200 day moving average of $33.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

John Wiley & Sons ( NYSE:WLYB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. John Wiley & Sons had a negative net margin of 8.14% and a positive return on equity of 18.83%. The business had revenue of $460.71 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WLYB. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in John Wiley & Sons during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CSS LLC IL purchased a new stake in John Wiley & Sons in the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of John Wiley & Sons during the 3rd quarter valued at about $240,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in John Wiley & Sons during the third quarter worth about $355,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in John Wiley & Sons during the third quarter worth about $384,000. 0.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

John Wiley & Sons Company Profile

John Wiley & Sons, Inc operates as a research and education company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Research, Academic, and Talent. The company offers scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services to learned societies, individual researchers, other professionals, and academic, corporate, and government libraries.

