John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLYB) Plans $0.35 Quarterly Dividend

John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLYB – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be given a dividend of 0.35 per share on Thursday, April 25th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 8th.

John Wiley & Sons has a dividend payout ratio of 41.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of NYSE WLYB opened at $37.95 on Friday. John Wiley & Sons has a 52-week low of $28.35 and a 52-week high of $40.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

John Wiley & Sons ( NYSE:WLYB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. John Wiley & Sons had a positive return on equity of 18.83% and a negative net margin of 8.14%. The firm had revenue of $460.71 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WLYB. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of John Wiley & Sons in the third quarter valued at approximately $355,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in John Wiley & Sons in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of John Wiley & Sons in the third quarter worth $856,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of John Wiley & Sons during the third quarter worth $1,679,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of John Wiley & Sons in the third quarter valued at $240,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

John Wiley & Sons, Inc operates as a research and education company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Research, Academic, and Talent. The company offers scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services to learned societies, individual researchers, other professionals, and academic, corporate, and government libraries.

