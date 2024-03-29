JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JMEE) Sees Large Volume Increase

JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JMEE – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 119,853 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 53% from the previous session’s volume of 78,114 shares.The stock last traded at $57.72 and had previously closed at $57.30.

JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.68.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JMEE. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF by 55.1% during the third quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp now owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $84,000.

JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF (JMEE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 1000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of small- and mid-cap US stocks and REITs. The fund uses a proprietary selection and weighting criteria, aiming to modestly outperform the total return of the S&P 1000 Index.

