Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Lakeland Bancorp from $17.50 to $16.65 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th.

Lakeland Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of Lakeland Bancorp stock opened at $12.10 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.52 and a 200 day moving average of $12.83. Lakeland Bancorp has a 12 month low of $10.65 and a 12 month high of $16.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $786.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.30. The business had revenue of $72.09 million during the quarter. Lakeland Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 16.42%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lakeland Bancorp will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hennessy Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 200,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,958,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,715,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,957,000 after purchasing an additional 104,268 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $790,000. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp acquired a new position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,431,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 42,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 5,915 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.62% of the company’s stock.

Lakeland Bancorp Company Profile

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Lakeland Bank that provides financial products and services for businesses and consumers. It provides commercial banking services, including savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as demand deposits. The company also offers lending services, including commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, short and medium term loans, lines of credit, letters of credit, inventory and accounts receivable financing, real estate construction loans, residential mortgage loans, small business administration loans, and merchant credit card services; financing solutions to small and medium-sized companies; online banking, mobile banking, and wire transfer services to the business community and municipal relationships; and cash management services, such as remote capture of deposits and overnight sweep repurchase agreements.

