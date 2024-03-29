Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) Shares Gap Down to $30.64

Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $30.64, but opened at $29.72. Li Auto shares last traded at $29.83, with a volume of 1,876,096 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Li Auto in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Li Auto from $74.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Bank of America reduced their target price on Li Auto from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Li Auto from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Li Auto from $56.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.58.

Li Auto Stock Up 0.3 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.54 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Li Auto had a return on equity of 18.37% and a net margin of 9.44%. The firm had revenue of $5.88 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Li Auto Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LI. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Li Auto during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Li Auto by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 224,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,384,000 after purchasing an additional 10,393 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Li Auto by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 201,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,538,000 after purchasing an additional 13,402 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Li Auto by 295.2% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 5,393 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Li Auto during the fourth quarter worth about $17,696,000. 9.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Li Auto

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the energy vehicle market in the People's Republic of China. It designs, develops, manufactures, and sells premium smart electric vehicles. The company's product line comprises MPVs and sport utility vehicles. It also offers sales and after sales management, and technology development and corporate management services, as well as purchases manufacturing equipment.

Featured Stories

