Localiza Rent a Car S.A. (OTCMKTS:LZRFY) Increases Dividend to $0.06 Per Share

Localiza Rent a Car S.A. (OTCMKTS:LZRFY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 28th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 8th will be given a dividend of 0.0576 per share on Monday, June 3rd. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 5th. This is a boost from Localiza Rent a Car’s previous dividend of $0.01.

Localiza Rent a Car Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of LZRFY stock opened at $11.37 on Friday. Localiza Rent a Car has a 1 year low of $9.70 and a 1 year high of $16.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.88 and its 200-day moving average is $11.64.

Localiza Rent a Car Company Profile

Localiza Rent a Car SA engages in car and fleet rental business. The company is also involved in granting franchises; sale of decommissioned and used cars; provision of sundry automotive, and travel and tourism services; and managing claims for insurance companies, as well as provision of tracking and telemetry services.

