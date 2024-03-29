Localiza Rent a Car S.A. (OTCMKTS:LZRFY) Increases Dividend to $0.06 Per Share

Localiza Rent a Car S.A. (OTCMKTS:LZRFY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 28th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 8th will be given a dividend of 0.0576 per share on Monday, June 3rd. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 5th. This is a boost from Localiza Rent a Car’s previous dividend of $0.01.
Localiza Rent a Car Trading Up 2.4 %
Shares of LZRFY stock opened at $11.37 on Friday. Localiza Rent a Car has a 1 year low of $9.70 and a 1 year high of $16.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.88 and its 200-day moving average is $11.64.
Localiza Rent a Car Company Profile
