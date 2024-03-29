Lowland (LWI) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 11th

Lowland (LON:LWI – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.60 ($0.02) per share on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Lowland Stock Up 1.3 %

LON LWI opened at GBX 121.50 ($1.54) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.40. The company has a market cap of £328.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4,050.00 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 115.22 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 114.71. Lowland has a 1-year low of GBX 103.25 ($1.30) and a 1-year high of GBX 128.50 ($1.62).

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Tom Walker bought 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 114 ($1.44) per share, for a total transaction of £45,600 ($57,626.69). In other news, insider Tom Walker bought 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 114 ($1.44) per share, with a total value of £45,600 ($57,626.69). Also, insider Mark Lam bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 114 ($1.44) per share, with a total value of £11,400 ($14,406.67). Corporate insiders own 11.92% of the company’s stock.

About Lowland

Lowland Investment Company plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

