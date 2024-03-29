Lowland (LWI) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.60 on April 30th

Lowland (LON:LWI – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.60 ($0.02) per share on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Lowland Price Performance

Shares of LON:LWI opened at GBX 121.50 ($1.54) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.40. The stock has a market capitalization of £328.28 million, a PE ratio of -4,050.00 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 115.22 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 114.71. Lowland has a 12 month low of GBX 103.25 ($1.30) and a 12 month high of GBX 128.50 ($1.62).

Get Lowland alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Mark Lam purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 114 ($1.44) per share, for a total transaction of £11,400 ($14,406.67). In related news, insider Mark Lam acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 114 ($1.44) per share, for a total transaction of £11,400 ($14,406.67). Also, insider Tom Walker acquired 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 114 ($1.44) per share, for a total transaction of £45,600 ($57,626.69). Corporate insiders own 11.92% of the company’s stock.

About Lowland

Lowland Investment Company plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lowland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.