NIO (NYSE:NIO) Shares Gap Down to $4.78

Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.78, but opened at $4.63. NIO shares last traded at $4.50, with a volume of 32,280,535 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of NIO from $8.00 to $7.20 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.50 target price on shares of NIO in a research note on Monday. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of NIO from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on shares of NIO from $7.50 to $5.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of NIO from $7.50 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.83.

NIO Trading Down 3.5 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a PE ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.26.

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($2.81) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.39) by ($0.42). NIO had a negative net margin of 38.09% and a negative return on equity of 110.72%. The business had revenue of $17.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.51) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Nio Inc – will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of NIO

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of NIO by 127.6% in the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 770,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,172,000 after purchasing an additional 431,851 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of NIO by 19.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 3,092 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in shares of NIO by 23.6% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 38,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 7,396 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of NIO by 1.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,705,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,007,000 after purchasing an additional 48,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of NIO by 45.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 338,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,134,000 after purchasing an additional 106,140 shares in the last quarter. 48.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NIO

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

