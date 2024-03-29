North American Income Trust (NAIT) to Issue Dividend of GBX 3.90 on May 3rd

North American Income Trust (LON:NAIT – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.90 ($0.05) per share on Friday, May 3rd. This represents a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. This is an increase from North American Income Trust’s previous dividend of $2.60. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
North American Income Trust Trading Up 1.4 %
LON NAIT opened at GBX 294 ($3.72) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £403.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14,700.00 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.72, a quick ratio of 7.40 and a current ratio of 1.99. North American Income Trust has a one year low of GBX 254 ($3.21) and a one year high of GBX 294 ($3.72). The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 286.49 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 278.55.
North American Income Trust Company Profile
