North American Income Trust (NAIT) to Issue Dividend of GBX 3.90 on May 3rd

North American Income Trust (LON:NAIT – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.90 ($0.05) per share on Friday, May 3rd. This represents a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. This is an increase from North American Income Trust’s previous dividend of $2.60. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

North American Income Trust Trading Up 1.4 %

LON NAIT opened at GBX 294 ($3.72) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £403.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14,700.00 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.72, a quick ratio of 7.40 and a current ratio of 1.99. North American Income Trust has a one year low of GBX 254 ($3.21) and a one year high of GBX 294 ($3.72). The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 286.49 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 278.55.

North American Income Trust Company Profile

The North American Income Trust plc is an exchange traded fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in the stocks of large-cap companies, within the market capitalization range of S&P 500 Index.

