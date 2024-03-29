Northamber plc (LON:NAR) Declares GBX 0.30 Dividend

Northamber plc (LON:NAR – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.30 ($0.00) per share on Friday, April 26th. This represents a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Northamber Stock Down 22.8 %
NAR opened at GBX 35.50 ($0.45) on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 47.91 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 46. Northamber has a 52-week low of GBX 34.55 ($0.44) and a 52-week high of GBX 51 ($0.64). The firm has a market capitalization of £9.67 million, a P/E ratio of -1,775.00 and a beta of -0.08.
Northamber Company Profile
