Northamber plc (LON:NAR) to Issue GBX 0.30 Dividend

Northamber plc (LON:NAR – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 11th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.30 ($0.00) per share on Friday, April 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Northamber Stock Down 22.8 %
Shares of NAR stock opened at GBX 35.50 ($0.45) on Friday. Northamber has a 52-week low of GBX 34.55 ($0.44) and a 52-week high of GBX 51 ($0.64). The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 47.91 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 46. The firm has a market cap of £9.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,775.00 and a beta of -0.08.
Northamber Company Profile
