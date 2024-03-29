Pharos Energy (LON:PHAR) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Pharos Energy (LON:PHAR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating restated by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports.

Pharos Energy Stock Performance

PHAR opened at GBX 21 ($0.27) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £88.48 million, a PE ratio of -262.50, a PEG ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 1.64. Pharos Energy has a twelve month low of GBX 18.05 ($0.23) and a twelve month high of GBX 25 ($0.32). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 20.23 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 21.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.55.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Pharos Energy news, insider Sue Rivett purchased 4,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 21 ($0.27) per share, for a total transaction of £967.47 ($1,222.63). In other news, insider Sue Rivett acquired 4,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 21 ($0.27) per share, for a total transaction of £967.47 ($1,222.63). Also, insider Jann M. Brown acquired 33,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 20 ($0.25) per share, with a total value of £6,661 ($8,417.79). Insiders bought 68,133 shares of company stock worth $1,427,709 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 51.47% of the company’s stock.

About Pharos Energy

Pharos Energy plc, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties in Vietnam, Egypt, and China. The company was formerly known as SOCO International plc and changed its name to Pharos Energy plc in October 2019. Pharos Energy plc was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

