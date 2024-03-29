Porsche Automobil Holding SE (OTCMKTS:POAHY) Short Interest Update

Porsche Automobil Holding SE (OTCMKTS:POAHY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 74,500 shares, an increase of 74,400.0% from the February 29th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 372,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Porsche Automobil Stock Down 0.3 %

Porsche Automobil stock opened at $5.25 on Friday. Porsche Automobil has a 52 week low of $4.37 and a 52 week high of $6.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.96.

Porsche Automobil Company Profile

Porsche Automobil Holding SE, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automobile manufacturer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Core Investments and Portfolio Investments. The company is involved in investments in the areas of mobility and industrial technology. It offers its products under the Volkswagen, Audi, SEAT, KODA, Bentley, Bugatti, Lamborghini, and Porsche brand names.

