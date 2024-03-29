Porsche Automobil Holding SE (OTCMKTS:POAHY) Short Interest Update

Porsche Automobil Holding SE (OTCMKTS:POAHY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 74,500 shares, an increase of 74,400.0% from the February 29th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 372,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Porsche Automobil Stock Down 0.3 %
Porsche Automobil stock opened at $5.25 on Friday. Porsche Automobil has a 52 week low of $4.37 and a 52 week high of $6.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.96.
Porsche Automobil Company Profile
