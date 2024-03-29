PropertyGuru Group (NYSE:PGRU) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of PropertyGuru Group Limited (NYSE:PGRU – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 16,933 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 36% from the previous session’s volume of 26,302 shares.The stock last traded at $4.00 and had previously closed at $3.88.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of PropertyGuru Group in a report on Monday, March 4th.

PropertyGuru Group Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.35. The stock has a market cap of $618.26 million, a PE ratio of -54.21 and a beta of 0.26.

PropertyGuru Group (NYSE:PGRU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 1st. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $30.76 million during the quarter. PropertyGuru Group had a negative return on equity of 1.76% and a negative net margin of 10.21%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. Analysts expect that PropertyGuru Group Limited will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PropertyGuru Group

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in PropertyGuru Group during the fourth quarter worth about $969,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of PropertyGuru Group in the 1st quarter worth $465,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of PropertyGuru Group during the 1st quarter valued at $253,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in shares of PropertyGuru Group during the 3rd quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in PropertyGuru Group in the first quarter worth $100,000. 61.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About PropertyGuru Group

PropertyGuru Group Limited operates digital property classifieds marketplaces that connects homeowners and tenants with verified home service providers in Singapore, Vietnam, Malaysia, Thailand, and Indonesia. The company offers digital and marketing services, and sales process and workflow automation software for developers.

