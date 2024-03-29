PureTech Health (NASDAQ:PRTC) Shares Gap Down to $29.40

PureTech Health plc (NASDAQ:PRTC – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $29.40, but opened at $28.55. PureTech Health shares last traded at $28.51, with a volume of 350 shares changing hands.

PureTech Health Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.38.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PureTech Health

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in PureTech Health stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PureTech Health plc (NASDAQ:PRTC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 8,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About PureTech Health

PureTech Health plc, a clinical stage biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of biotechnology and pharmaceutical solutions in the United States. The company is developing LYT-100, currently under Phase 3 stage, to treat idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF); and LYT-200, a IgG4 monoclonal antibody, currently under Phase 1/2 stage, to inhibit the activity of galectin-9 for treating solid tumors and hematological malignancies.

