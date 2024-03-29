Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Declares $0.09 Quarterly Dividend

Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 28th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share by the construction company on Wednesday, April 17th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.14%.

Quanta Services has increased its dividend by an average of 16.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years. Quanta Services has a dividend payout ratio of 3.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Quanta Services to earn $8.74 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 4.1%.

Quanta Services Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:PWR opened at $259.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.82 and a beta of 1.10. Quanta Services has a 1 year low of $153.74 and a 1 year high of $262.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $225.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $201.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Insider Activity at Quanta Services

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.19 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 16.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Quanta Services will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Worthing Jackman sold 9,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.31, for a total value of $2,271,531.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,776,502.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Worthing Jackman sold 9,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.31, for a total transaction of $2,271,531.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,776,502.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Derrick A. Jensen sold 18,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.90, for a total transaction of $4,382,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 263,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,476,452.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,125 shares of company stock valued at $11,270,215 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Quanta Services

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PWR. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $180,853,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Quanta Services by 52.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,492,323 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $196,405,000 after buying an additional 511,508 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Quanta Services by 113.7% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 643,054 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $107,159,000 after acquiring an additional 342,100 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the 4th quarter worth about $42,168,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Quanta Services by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,579,601 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $225,093,000 after purchasing an additional 288,876 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PWR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Quanta Services in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $301.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $205.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $227.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on Quanta Services in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $239.54.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

