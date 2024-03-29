Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.09

Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 28th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share by the construction company on Wednesday, April 17th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.14%.

Quanta Services has raised its dividend by an average of 16.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years. Quanta Services has a payout ratio of 3.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Quanta Services to earn $8.74 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 4.1%.

Quanta Services Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:PWR opened at $259.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $37.84 billion, a PE ratio of 51.82 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $225.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $201.92. Quanta Services has a 52 week low of $153.74 and a 52 week high of $262.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.21. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 16.46% and a net margin of 3.57%. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Quanta Services will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PWR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial started coverage on Quanta Services in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $301.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp started coverage on Quanta Services in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $205.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $237.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $237.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $239.54.

Insider Buying and Selling at Quanta Services

In other news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 595 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.61, for a total transaction of $142,567.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,052,597.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Quanta Services news, EVP Derrick A. Jensen sold 18,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.90, for a total value of $4,382,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 263,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,476,452.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Donald Wayne sold 595 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.61, for a total value of $142,567.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,052,597.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,125 shares of company stock valued at $11,270,215. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Quanta Services

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PWR. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Quanta Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 97.4% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 300 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 23.6% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 403 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

