Rand Worldwide, Inc. (RWWI) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 5th

Rand Worldwide, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RWWI – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 27th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the technology company on Monday, April 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 5th.
Rand Worldwide Stock Up 1.2 %
Shares of RWWI stock opened at $16.80 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.82. Rand Worldwide has a 52 week low of $15.05 and a 52 week high of $24.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.
Rand Worldwide Company Profile
