Ritholtz Wealth Management Acquires 6,364 Shares of Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX)

Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 123,566 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,364 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Relx were worth $4,901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc bought a new stake in Relx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,120,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Relx by 11.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,305,950 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,011,000 after purchasing an additional 131,711 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc increased its stake in Relx by 10.7% in the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 58,440 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after purchasing an additional 5,635 shares in the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Relx in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,560,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Relx by 2.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,574,752 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,070,000 after purchasing an additional 43,644 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on RELX shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Relx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Relx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st.

Relx Stock Performance

Shares of RELX opened at $43.30 on Friday. Relx Plc has a 12 month low of $30.10 and a 12 month high of $44.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.52.

Relx Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.526 per share. This is a boost from Relx’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a yield of 1.7%.

Relx Company Profile

RELX PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

