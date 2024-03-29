Ritholtz Wealth Management Grows Stock Position in POSCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PKX)

Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in POSCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PKX – Free Report) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,086 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,324 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in POSCO were worth $3,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in POSCO in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in POSCO by 56.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 557 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in POSCO in the third quarter worth $35,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in POSCO in the second quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC grew its position in shares of POSCO by 187.5% in the third quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter.

POSCO Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PKX opened at $78.42 on Friday. POSCO Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.01 and a fifty-two week high of $133.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $81.39 and a 200-day moving average of $88.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

POSCO Dividend Announcement

POSCO ( NYSE:PKX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. POSCO had a return on equity of 3.02% and a net margin of 2.45%. The firm had revenue of $14.15 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that POSCO Holdings Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.4726 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. POSCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.95%.

POSCO Profile

POSCO Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells iron and steel rolled products in South Korea and internationally. It operates in two segments Steel and Others. The company offers hot and cold rolled steel, steel plates, wire rods, galvanized steel, electrical steel, stainless steel, and titanium.

