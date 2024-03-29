Ritholtz Wealth Management Has $1.55 Million Position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Ritholtz Wealth Management lowered its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,447 shares of the company’s stock after selling 469 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $1,549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ADM. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 71.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 18,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after buying an additional 7,821 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the first quarter valued at about $277,000. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the first quarter worth about $226,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 22.0% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 31,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,798,000 after purchasing an additional 5,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.1% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 459,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,512,000 after purchasing an additional 9,327 shares in the last quarter. 78.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on ADM. Barclays lowered shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Roth Capital cut shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $116.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.00.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:ADM opened at $62.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.01 billion, a PE ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.43. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a one year low of $50.72 and a one year high of $87.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.07). Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 15.25%. The company had revenue of $22.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.93 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 8th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. This is an increase from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is currently 31.25%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, March 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

