Ritholtz Wealth Management Has $1.55 Million Stock Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,901 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $1,547,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,065,228 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,276,875,000 after purchasing an additional 395,771 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,635,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $775,264,000 after purchasing an additional 587,056 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,128,301 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $718,850,000 after purchasing an additional 434,057 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Valero Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $534,892,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,899,875 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $552,651,000 after acquiring an additional 121,057 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Valero Energy stock opened at $170.69 on Friday. Valero Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $104.18 and a 1 year high of $172.46. The firm has a market cap of $56.75 billion, a PE ratio of 6.90, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.75.

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $35.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.76 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 31.62%. Valero Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $8.45 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 16.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st were issued a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. This is a positive change from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 31st. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is presently 17.31%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on VLO shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $154.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $138.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho cut shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $150.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.69.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

