Sanlam Limited (OTCMKTS:SLLDY) Announces Dividend of $0.31

Sanlam Limited (OTCMKTS:SLLDY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 28th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.3099 per share on Monday, April 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. This is a positive change from Sanlam’s previous dividend of $0.28.
Sanlam Stock Down 0.7 %
SLLDY opened at C$7.45 on Friday. Sanlam has a twelve month low of C$5.16 and a twelve month high of C$8.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$7.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$7.48.
Sanlam Company Profile
