Sanlam Limited (OTCMKTS:SLLDY) Announces Dividend of $0.31

Sanlam Limited (OTCMKTS:SLLDY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 28th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.3099 per share on Monday, April 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. This is a positive change from Sanlam’s previous dividend of $0.28.

Sanlam Stock Down 0.7 %

SLLDY opened at C$7.45 on Friday. Sanlam has a twelve month low of C$5.16 and a twelve month high of C$8.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$7.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$7.48.

Sanlam Company Profile

Featured Articles

Sanlam Limited provides various financial solutions to individual, business, and institutional clients in South Africa, rest of Africa, and internationally. The company operates through Sanlam Life and Savings, Sanlam Emerging Markets, Sanlam Investment Group, and Santam segments. It offers life, disability, severe illness, income protection, cancer, funeral, credit life, medical aid, gap cover, vehicle, house contents, buildings, all risk, buy and sell, business debt, key person, and group risk benefits insurance, as well as commercial insurance products consisting of office contents, theft, glass, personal accident, goods in transit, machinery breakdown, fire, business interruption, money, deterioration of stock, accidental damage, public liability, and electronic equipment.

