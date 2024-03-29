Sanlam Limited (OTCMKTS:SLLDY) Increases Dividend to $0.31 Per Share

Sanlam Limited (OTCMKTS:SLLDY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 28th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a dividend of 0.3099 per share on Monday, April 15th. This represents a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. This is a positive change from Sanlam’s previous dividend of $0.28.
Sanlam Stock Down 0.7 %
Shares of SLLDY stock opened at C$7.45 on Friday. Sanlam has a 52 week low of C$5.16 and a 52 week high of C$8.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$7.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$7.48.
About Sanlam
