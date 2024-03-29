Short Interest in Airship AI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AISP) Increases By 341.3%

Airship AI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AISP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 571,100 shares, an increase of 341.3% from the February 29th total of 129,400 shares. Approximately 3.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 5,770,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Airship AI Stock Down 13.9 %

Airship AI stock opened at $6.59 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.00. Airship AI has a twelve month low of $1.34 and a twelve month high of $14.32.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Airship AI

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meteora Capital LLC acquired a new position in Airship AI in the 4th quarter valued at $17,655,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in Airship AI during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,262,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Airship AI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Glazer Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Airship AI by 1,393.4% during the 1st quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 735,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,188,000 after buying an additional 686,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aristeia Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Airship AI by 233.3% in the 4th quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 500,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,040,000 after buying an additional 350,001 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.89% of the company’s stock.

Airship AI Company Profile

Airship AI Holdings, Inc provides AI-driven video, sensor, and data management surveillance platform in the United States. The company offers Airship Acropolis OS, an IP and analog video surveillance; Airship Command, a suite of visualization tools that allows users to view data and evidence ingested from the edge; and Airship Outpost foe high-definition recording with user defined low-bit rate video stream encoding.

