Short Interest in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGLN) Grows By 306.6%

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGLN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,800 shares, a growth of 306.6% from the February 29th total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Arch Capital Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:ACGLN opened at $20.69 on Friday. Arch Capital Group has a 52 week low of $16.49 and a 52 week high of $21.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.33.

Get Arch Capital Group alerts:

Arch Capital Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.2844 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is a boost from Arch Capital Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.50%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Arch Capital Group stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. ( NASDAQ:ACGLN Free Report ) by 273.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,646 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,670 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $77,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

(Get Free Report)

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.