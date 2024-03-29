Short Interest in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGLN) Grows By 306.6%

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGLN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,800 shares, a growth of 306.6% from the February 29th total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.
Arch Capital Group Price Performance
NASDAQ:ACGLN opened at $20.69 on Friday. Arch Capital Group has a 52 week low of $16.49 and a 52 week high of $21.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.33.
Arch Capital Group Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.2844 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is a boost from Arch Capital Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.50%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arch Capital Group
Arch Capital Group Company Profile
Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Arch Capital Group
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- 3 Value Stocks Too Small For Buffett’s Portfolio
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- Foot Locker Builds Up Another Head of Steam; Gains Imminent
- What is a Dividend King?
- Disney Stock Catches 3 Upgrades In a Single Week
Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.