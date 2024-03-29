Short Interest in Argent Mid Cap ETF (NASDAQ:AMID) Increases By 631.3%

Argent Mid Cap ETF (NASDAQ:AMID – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,400 shares, a growth of 631.3% from the February 29th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days.
Argent Mid Cap ETF Stock Up 0.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ AMID opened at $34.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $51.35 million, a P/E ratio of -38.90 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.09. Argent Mid Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.45 and a fifty-two week high of $34.33.
About Argent Mid Cap ETF
