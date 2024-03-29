Short Interest in Avalon GloboCare Corp. (NASDAQ:ALBT) Declines By 64.0%

Avalon GloboCare Corp. (NASDAQ:ALBT – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 118,600 shares, a decrease of 64.0% from the February 29th total of 329,000 shares. Currently, 2.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 134,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Avalon GloboCare stock. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Avalon GloboCare Corp. (NASDAQ:ALBT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 173,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.74% of Avalon GloboCare as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ALBT opened at $0.32 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.54. Avalon GloboCare has a 1 year low of $0.25 and a 1 year high of $2.45.

Avalon GloboCare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates commercial real estate properties in the United States and China. The company develops and delivers transformative cellular therapeutics, precision diagnostics, and clinical laboratory services. Its leading candidates are AVA-001, an anti-CD19 CAR-T, which has completed first-in-human clinical trial for relapsed/refractory (R/R) B-cell lymphoblastic leukemia; and AVA-011 that has completed pre-clinical laboratory studies and undergoing IND-enabling process development stage to generate cGMP-grade AVA-011 CAR-T cells.

