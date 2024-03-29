Short Interest in Global X Aging Population ETF (NASDAQ:AGNG) Rises By 175.0%

Global X Aging Population ETF (NASDAQ:AGNG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,100 shares, an increase of 175.0% from the February 29th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Global X Aging Population ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AGNG opened at $30.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.41 million, a PE ratio of 25.20 and a beta of 0.76. Global X Aging Population ETF has a one year low of $24.41 and a one year high of $30.59. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.62.

Get Global X Aging Population ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global X Aging Population ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Global X Aging Population ETF by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Global X Aging Population ETF by 43.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Global X Aging Population ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Global X Aging Population ETF by 115,500.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Global X Aging Population ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000.

About Global X Aging Population ETF

The Global X Aging Population ETF (AGNG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Aging Population Thematic index, a market-cap-weighted index of companies from developed markets, whose revenue or main business purpose is tied to enhancing and elongating the lives of senior citizens. AGNG was launched on May 9, 2016 and is managed by Global X.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Aging Population ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Aging Population ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.