Short Interest in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG) Decreases By 63.1%

iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 281,600 shares, a drop of 63.1% from the February 29th total of 764,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,197,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $738,000. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $815,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,000 after purchasing an additional 3,391 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $278,000. Finally, Arden Trust Co increased its position in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 232,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,921,000 after buying an additional 10,741 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ USIG opened at $50.77 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.56 and a 200 day moving average of $49.61. iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $46.70 and a 1 year high of $51.50.

iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.184 per share. This represents a $2.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st.

(Get Free Report)

The iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (USIG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt. USIG was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.