Short Interest in US Treasury 2 Year Note ETF (NASDAQ:UTWO) Drops By 38.7%

US Treasury 2 Year Note ETF (NASDAQ:UTWO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a drop of 38.7% from the February 29th total of 9,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 79,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On US Treasury 2 Year Note ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in US Treasury 2 Year Note ETF stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in US Treasury 2 Year Note ETF (NASDAQ:UTWO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000.

US Treasury 2 Year Note ETF Price Performance

UTWO stock opened at $48.09 on Friday. US Treasury 2 Year Note ETF has a 52 week low of $47.67 and a 52 week high of $49.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.08.

US Treasury 2 Year Note ETF Dividend Announcement

US Treasury 2 Year Note ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a $0.1644 dividend. This represents a $1.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st.

The US Treasury 2 Year Note ETF (UTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA Current 2 Year US Treasury index. The fund is a passively managed, single-bond fund that invests in the most recently issued, on-the-run, 2-year US Treasury note. The fund is designed for those specifically required to track the 2-year tenor on the yield curve.

