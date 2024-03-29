Short Interest in Valneva SE (NASDAQ:VALN) Increases By 49.8%

Valneva SE (NASDAQ:VALN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,400 shares, a growth of 49.8% from the February 29th total of 28,300 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 10,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Valneva

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Valneva in the 1st quarter valued at $858,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Valneva by 85.9% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 7,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Valneva in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. 11.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Valneva Price Performance

Shares of Valneva stock opened at $7.92 on Friday. Valneva has a twelve month low of $6.58 and a twelve month high of $17.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market cap of $550.12 million, a P/E ratio of -5.01 and a beta of 2.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.13.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim cut their price objective on Valneva from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Valneva in a research note on Thursday, March 21st.

Valneva Company Profile

Valneva SE, a specialty vaccine company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with unmet needs. It offers IXIARO, an inactivated Vero cell culture-derived Japanese encephalitis vaccine indicated for active immunization against Japanese encephalitis; DUKORAL, an oral vaccine for the prevention of diarrhea caused by Vibrio cholera and/or heat-labile toxin producing enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli bacterium; IXCHIQ, a single-dose, live-attenuated vaccine for the prevention of disease caused by chikungunya virus; and VLA2001, an inactivated whole-virus COVID-19 vaccine.

Further Reading

