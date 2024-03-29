Short Interest in Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZURVY) Drops By 60.6%

Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZURVY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,300 shares, a drop of 60.6% from the February 29th total of 36,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 95,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Zurich Insurance Group Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of Zurich Insurance Group stock opened at $54.23 on Friday. Zurich Insurance Group has a fifty-two week low of $44.42 and a fifty-two week high of $55.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.15 and a 200 day moving average of $50.04.

Zurich Insurance Group Company Profile

Zurich Insurance Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and related services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Property & Casualty Regions, Life Regions, Farmers, Group Functions and Operations, and Non-Core Businesses segments.

