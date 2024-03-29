Short Interest in Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZURVY) Drops By 60.6%

Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZURVY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,300 shares, a drop of 60.6% from the February 29th total of 36,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 95,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Zurich Insurance Group Trading Up 0.8 %
Shares of Zurich Insurance Group stock opened at $54.23 on Friday. Zurich Insurance Group has a fifty-two week low of $44.42 and a fifty-two week high of $55.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.15 and a 200 day moving average of $50.04.
Zurich Insurance Group Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Zurich Insurance Group
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- 3 Value Stocks Too Small For Buffett’s Portfolio
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- Foot Locker Builds Up Another Head of Steam; Gains Imminent
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- Disney Stock Catches 3 Upgrades In a Single Week
Receive News & Ratings for Zurich Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zurich Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.