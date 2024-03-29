StockNews.com Downgrades Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) to Buy

Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Universal Insurance from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th.

Get Universal Insurance alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on UVE

Universal Insurance Stock Performance

UVE stock opened at $20.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $588.67 million, a P/E ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.40. Universal Insurance has a 52 week low of $11.15 and a 52 week high of $21.75.

Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $375.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $328.12 million. Universal Insurance had a net margin of 4.80% and a return on equity of 18.14%. Research analysts anticipate that Universal Insurance will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Sean P. Downes sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.53, for a total transaction of $390,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,191,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,267,846.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 17.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Universal Insurance

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UVE. CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Universal Insurance during the 3rd quarter valued at $7,935,000. rhino investment partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of Universal Insurance in the 4th quarter valued at $4,929,000. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Universal Insurance by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,702,188 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,201,000 after buying an additional 404,446 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Universal Insurance in the 4th quarter valued at $6,387,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Universal Insurance by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,173,582 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,831,000 after buying an additional 263,456 shares in the last quarter. 66.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Universal Insurance Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated insurance holding company in the United States. It develops, markets, and underwrites insurance products for personal residential insurance, such as homeowners, renters/tenants, condo unit owners, and dwelling/fire; and offers allied lines, coverage for other structures, and personal property, liability, and personal articles coverages.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.