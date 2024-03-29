StockNews.com Upgrades Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH) to “Sell”

Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Separately, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Delcath Systems from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.50.

Delcath Systems Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DCTH opened at $4.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 3.11. Delcath Systems has a 1-year low of $2.25 and a 1-year high of $7.99. The company has a market capitalization of $105.18 million, a P/E ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.85.

Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.19. Delcath Systems had a negative net margin of 2,308.86% and a negative return on equity of 1,007.65%. The business had revenue of $0.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.86) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Delcath Systems will post -1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Delcath Systems news, Director Gil Aharon bought 26,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.72 per share, for a total transaction of $100,001.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,069,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,979,321.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 21.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Delcath Systems

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Delcath Systems by 107.8% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,419 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Delcath Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Delcath Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $63,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Delcath Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Delcath Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. 61.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Delcath Systems

Delcath Systems, Inc, an interventional oncology company, focuses on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers in the United States and Europe. The company's lead product candidate is HEPZATO KIT, a melphalan hydrochloride for injection/hepatic delivery system to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver while controlling systemic exposure and associated side effects.

Featured Stories

