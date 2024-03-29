The Mercantile Investment Trust plc (MRC) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 11th

The Mercantile Investment Trust plc (LON:MRC – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.30 ($0.04) per share by the investment trust on Thursday, May 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. This is an increase from The Mercantile Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $1.45. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

The Mercantile Investment Trust Trading Up 1.6 %

LON:MRC opened at GBX 229 ($2.89) on Friday. The Mercantile Investment Trust has a 1 year low of GBX 177.20 ($2.24) and a 1 year high of GBX 229 ($2.89). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 217.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 207. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.01, a current ratio of 11.12 and a quick ratio of 11.82. The company has a market cap of £1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 22,900.00 and a beta of 1.12.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Mercantile Investment Trust

In other news, insider Rachel Beagles acquired 11,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 218 ($2.75) per share, for a total transaction of £24,852 ($31,406.55). In other The Mercantile Investment Trust news, insider Damien Maltarp purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 212 ($2.68) per share, with a total value of £10,600 ($13,395.68). Also, insider Rachel Beagles purchased 11,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 218 ($2.75) per share, for a total transaction of £24,852 ($31,406.55). Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

The Mercantile Investment Trust Company Profile

The Mercantile Investment Trust plc is an open ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdoms. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors.

