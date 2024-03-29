Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) Shares Gap Down to $7.57

Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.57, but opened at $7.11. Travere Therapeutics shares last traded at $7.87, with a volume of 211,116 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TVTX. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 16th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Citigroup raised Travere Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Travere Therapeutics from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Travere Therapeutics from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Travere Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.85.

Travere Therapeutics Stock Up 0.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 3.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.21.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.27) by $0.11. Travere Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 177.97% and a negative net margin of 56.02%. The firm had revenue of $45.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.25 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Travere Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Eric M. Dube sold 7,873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.96, for a total transaction of $70,542.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 234,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,103,109.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Travere Therapeutics news, SVP William E. Rote sold 4,764 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.71, for a total value of $41,494.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 80,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $703,071.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric M. Dube sold 7,873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.96, for a total value of $70,542.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 234,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,103,109.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,045 shares of company stock worth $439,024. Company insiders own 3.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Travere Therapeutics by 1,656.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 2,849 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 57.8% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Travere Therapeutics by 1,372.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Travere Therapeutics by 968.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 5,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Travere Therapeutics by 31.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876 shares during the period.

Travere Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and delivers therapies to people living with rare kidney and metabolic diseases. Its products include FILSPARI (sparsentan), a once-daily, oral medication designed to target two critical pathways in the disease progression of IgA Nephropathy (endothelin 1 and angiotensin-II); and Thiola and Thiola EC (tiopronin tablets) for the treatment of cystinuria, a rare genetic cystine transport disorder that causes high cystine levels in the urine and the formation of recurring kidney stones.

