Trinity Wealth Management LLC Boosts Position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Trinity Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 20.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,870 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the quarter. Trinity Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lincoln Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 71.3% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 119,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,283,000 after acquiring an additional 49,916 shares in the last quarter. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. now owns 98,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,289,000 after acquiring an additional 12,020 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 107,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,067,000 after acquiring an additional 9,210 shares in the last quarter. 91.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

iShares MBS ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

iShares MBS ETF stock opened at $92.42 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $92.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.00. iShares MBS ETF has a 52 week low of $85.28 and a 52 week high of $96.07.

iShares MBS ETF Announces Dividend

iShares MBS ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a $0.2921 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%.

(Free Report)

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.